2 hours ago

Durban City FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian international goalkeeper Fredrick Asare following his departure from Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The 26-year-old arrives in South Africa as a free agent after declining a contract extension with the Ghana Premier League giants. Asare becomes the latest African addition to Durban City’s squad as the club continues to reshape its roster ahead of the new season.

A standout figure during his time with Kotoko, Asare built a reputation for consistency, composure, and crucial saves, helping the club to domestic success and earning admiration from fans and pundits alike. His leadership from the back and command in the box were often cited as key to Kotoko’s defensive strength.

His move to Durban marks not only a new chapter in his career but also a strategic move by the South African side to inject international experience into their ranks.

“Fredrick Asare brings maturity, presence, and a winning mentality,” a Durban City spokesperson said in a club statement. “We are confident his experience in high-pressure environments will benefit the team greatly as we push for success this season.”

Asare’s arrival adds depth to the club’s goalkeeping options and is expected to intensify competition for the No.1 spot. Durban City are aiming for a more competitive campaign, and Asare’s presence is seen as a cornerstone for their ambitions.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper is no stranger to pressure, having featured prominently in both local league matches and CAF interclub competitions during his stint with Kotoko. He is also on the radar of Ghana’s national team selectors, with several call-ups to local Black Stars training camps under his belt.

For Asare, the move presents an opportunity to broaden his horizons and take on new challenges in one of Africa’s most competitive football environments.

“South African football is fast-paced and physically demanding,” said Ghanaian football analyst Kwame Bempah. “Asare has the agility and mental focus to thrive there. This move could reignite his international prospects.”

Durban City fans are expected to get their first glimpse of their new signing during the club’s upcoming preseason friendlies. Asare is believed to have already linked up with his new teammates at the club’s training facility.

His switch continues a growing trend of Ghanaian footballers seeking opportunities in Southern Africa’s professional leagues, a sign of both the expanding visibility of Ghanaian talent and the attractiveness of the South African football ecosystem.

Asare leaves behind a strong legacy at Asante Kotoko and now sets his sights on replicating that success at Durban City.