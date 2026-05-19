Early morning fire destroys container and kiosk at Anyinam market

An early morning fire has swept through a section of the market area at Anyinam in the Eastern Region, destroying a metal container, a kiosk, and several other items with losses estimated at approximately GH¢10,000.

The fire broke out on Sunday, May 17, 2026, and moved rapidly through wooden structures and other combustible materials in the area. Preliminary findings suggest the blaze may have originated from burning refuse before spreading to nearby structures.

Residents and traders were left watching helplessly as flames consumed portions of the market in the early hours of the morning, with little opportunity to intervene before significant damage had been done.

Firefighters who responded to the distress call managed to contain the blaze in time to prevent it from advancing further into adjoining shops and structures, limiting the scale of destruction.

No injuries or fatalities were recorded in connection with the incident. Investigations into the exact cause of the fire are expected to continue.