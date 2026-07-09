Egypt lodge FIFA complaint after Argentina World Cup defeat

Soccer players in red jerseys walking on the field beside a referee in a bright yellow shirt.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 9, 2026

Egypt have lodged an official complaint with Fifa over the performance of French referee François Letexier following their controversial 3-2 defeat by Argentina in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

The Egyptian Football Association said it was unhappy with a number of decisions made by Letexier and his assistants during Tuesday’s match, in which Egypt surrendered a two-goal lead before Argentina completed a dramatic comeback.

Egyptian FA president Hany Abo Rida has submitted the complaint to world football’s governing body, according to reports.

The federation believes the officiating had a significant influence on the outcome of the match and has called for Letexier and his assistants to be suspended from taking charge of further games.

Egypt had appeared to be on course for one of the biggest results in their World Cup history after taking a 2-0 lead against the defending champions.

However, Argentina recovered to win 3-2 in a tense and highly competitive contest, ending Egypt’s hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

The result has been met with frustration in Egypt, where players, officials and supporters have questioned several key decisions made during the match.

The Egyptian FA has not publicly detailed every incident included in its complaint, but said it believed the matter required action from Fifa.

Fifa has not yet commented publicly on the complaint.

The case is likely to attract significant attention because of the high-profile nature of the fixture and Egypt’s demand for disciplinary action against the match officials.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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