Eid al-Adha: Be responsible, avoid drugs — Mahama tells Ghanaian youth

By Nana Prekoh Eric May 27, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the youth of Ghana to stay away from drug abuse and other negative influences that could jeopardise their future and the development of the country.

Delivering his Eid al-Adha message to the nation at the Independence Square on Wednesday, May 27, the president called on young people to embrace discipline, hard work, responsibility, and positive values that would enable them to contribute meaningfully to national development.

President Mahama used the occasion to highlight the importance of moral leadership and peaceful coexistence, pointing to the example of Ghana’s National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, whose life he described as a source of inspiration for all Ghanaians.

In the president’s words, the national chief imam’s longstanding commitment to humility, tolerance, peacebuilding, and compassion has earned him admiration across religious and political divides and should serve as a model for the younger generation.

“We are blessed to have the enduring example of our revered National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, whose life continues to inspire all Ghanaians through his humility, his compassion, his simplicity, his tolerance and his peacebuilding. Let us emulate these noble virtues in our daily lives.”

The president further appealed to the youth to remain focused and avoid activities that could derail their ambitions and threaten the country’s social stability.

“I especially encourage our young people to remain disciplined, law-abiding, respectful and responsible citizens. I urge you to also avoid drug addiction. Our nation needs young people who are focused on education, skills, hard work, entrepreneurship and service to humanity.”

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