Eight clubs confirmed for 2026 X1 Division One League Super Cup

Poster for X1 DOL Super Cup: four zones listing qualified teams (Zone 1: Debbi United, Tamale City FC; Zone 2: FC Ashantigold ’04, Cape Coast Dwarfs; Zone 3: Port City, Semper Fi FC; 3rd Best: Attram De Visser SC, Nsopon Fidelity).
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 16, 2026

The line-up for the 2026 X1 Division One League (DOL) Super Cup has been confirmed, with eight of Ghana’s top-performing Division One clubs set to compete for the prestigious pre-season title.

The tournament will feature the top two teams from each of the Division One League’s three zones, alongside the two best third-placed sides, rewarding consistency across the 2025/26 campaign.

Debibi United FC and Tamale City FC will represent Zone One after impressive seasons, while former Premier League champions AshantiGold 04 and Ebusua Dwarfs secured qualification from Zone Two.

Port City FC and Semper Fi FC earned their places from Zone Three, with Attram De Visser SC and Nsuopon Fidelity FC completing the eight-team field as the highest-ranked third-placed clubs from Zones Three and Two respectively.

The competition will begin with the teams drawn into two groups of four. The top sides will then progress to the knockout stage, where they will battle for the 2026 X1 DOL Super Cup trophy.

This year’s edition marks a new chapter for the tournament following X1 Energy Drink’s recent five-year sponsorship agreement with the Ghana Football Association, making it the first Super Cup to be staged under the X1 brand.

Beyond the race for silverware, the X1 DOL Super Cup serves as an important platform for clubs to fine-tune preparations ahead of the new season. It also offers fans an early glimpse of some of the country’s most promising talent, reflecting the growing competitiveness and quality of Ghana’s second-tier football.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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