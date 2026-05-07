Emanuel Poku scores twice as Almere City chase promotion

Soccer players in red jerseys celebrate on the field, the central player raising his right arm in a fist.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 7, 2026

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Emanuel Poku continued his impressive form in the Netherlands on Wednesday night, scoring twice for Almere City FC in their qualification play-off clash against De Graafschap.

The 20-year-old forward delivered a standout performance to take his tally to 11 goals this season, further underlining his growing reputation as one of the exciting young talents in Dutch football.

Poku has also contributed six assists during the current campaign, playing a key role in Almere City’s push for success in the Dutch top-flight qualification play-offs.

His latest display comes at a crucial stage of the season, with Almere City aiming to secure promotion hopes through the play-off route.

Emanuel Poku is the younger brother of Ernest Poku, the talented winger currently on the books of Bayer Leverkusen.

With his pace, finishing ability and growing confidence in front of goal, Emanuel Poku is steadily carving out his own path and attracting attention with his performances in Dutch football.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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