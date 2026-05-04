Ernest Nuamah returns after 391 days to inspire Lyon comeback victory

Soccer player Nuamah (number 31) in a white jersey, turning to look over his shoulder during a match with a stadium crowd in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 4, 2026

Ghana international Ernest Nuamah marked a remarkable return to football after more than a year on the sidelines, featuring in Lyon’s 4-2 comeback victory over Rennes in Ligue 1.

The 22-year-old winger had been absent for 391 days, missing 54 matches following a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained in April 2025. His return on Sunday not only boosted Lyon but also symbolised a significant personal milestone after a long and challenging recovery.

Lyon’s victory was notable in itself. The club had not come from behind to win a league match since October 2025, underlining the significance of the performance. The last time they produced a similar comeback with a full squad dated back to April 2025, coincidentally, Nuamah’s last appearance before injury.

Nuamah’s absence began in unfortunate circumstances when he was stretchered off just seven minutes into a match against Lille. The injury came shortly after an impressive international break, during which he scored and provided an assist in Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad.

Despite his time away, the winger’s influence on the national team has remained evident. He played a key role in Ghana’s comeback victory over Mali in June 2024, a result that revived the Black Stars’ hopes of World Cup qualification.

His return is expected to be a major boost for both Lyon and Ghana, with international fixtures on the horizon. For supporters, it represents not just the comeback of a talented player, but the resilience of one who has overcome a lengthy and difficult spell out of the game.

Nuamah’s reappearance now raises fresh anticipation about his potential impact for the Black Stars as they prepare for upcoming assignments.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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