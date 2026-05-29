Exceptional TOR MD Honoured for Outstanding Public Sector Leadership at 10th Ghana CEOs Summit

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By Nana Prekoh Eric May 29, 2026

The Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Lawyer Edmond Kombat, has been recognised for his transformative leadership at the state-owned refinery at the 10th Ghana CEOs Summit, held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The award, presented by the Ghana CEOs Network in partnership with the University of Ghana, PwC, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Margins Group, Media General, and the Multimedia Group, cited Mr. Kombat’s “exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to advancing operational excellence and transformation at TOR in support of Ghana’s petroleum and energy sector.”

The recognition comes on the back of significant operational milestone for the refinery, which recently took delivery of approximately one million barrels of Bonga crude oil aboard the MT Cap Felix in Tema. The shipment, purchased from Shell and supplied through TOR’s tolling partner, Fujairah/Triangle Commodities Trading (TCT), forms part of broader efforts to revitalise the refinery’s operations and ensure a steady supply of petroleum products to the Ghanaian market.

President John Dramani Mahama attended the event as Special Guest of Honour and delivered the keynote address.

Mr. Kombat, who assumed office approximately a year ago, has been hailed for bringing a distinguished results-oriented leadership and excellence to the once collapsing refinery.

A lawyer and a serial private entrepreneur with multimillion cashflow footprints in the Energy and Agribusiness sectors, he holds a Master of Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School as an Edward S. Mason Fellow, a Bachelor of Laws from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, and a degree in Political Science (First Class Honours) from the University of Ghana.

He is a member of the Ghana Bar, holding a Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law. He is a Partner at BidzakinKombat Chambers, a private law firm and is a licensed stock analyst with the Ghana Stock Exchange.

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