Explosions and gunfire as armed groups launch coordinated attacks across Mali

Explosions and sustained gunfire have been reported in Mali’s capital, Bamako, as armed groups launch apparently coordinated attacks across the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the military said “fighting is ongoing”, adding “our defence and security forces are currently engaged in repelling the attackers”.

– Witnesses have told the Reuters news agency of explosions and gunfire around the Kati military base, a major installation outside the capital. Soldiers have been deployed to block off roads in the area.

There are also reports of attacks in Gao and Kidal in the north and Sevare in central Mali, in what an analyst describes as the largest jihadist attack in years.

One resident, who was travelling back to Bamako from Ethiopia, told the BBC that all flights into the city were cancelled early on Saturday. It is not yet clear whether the reported attacks have affected the airport.

The US Embassy in Mali has advised citizens to shelter in place and avoid travel, citing explosions and gunfire around the Modibo Keita International Airport in Bamako and near Kati.

Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel Programme at the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Mali, told the BBC the incident appears to be the “largest coordinated jihadist attack on Mali for years”.

Mali’s military said it is fighting unidentified “terrorist groups” and the situation was under control, but unconfirmed reports suggest fighting continues. Videos circulating on social media suggest involvement of the jihadist group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) and Tuareg Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) rebels.