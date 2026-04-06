8 hours ago

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has cautioned that global food prices climbed to their highest level since September 2025 in March and could increase further if the ongoing Middle East conflict continues to drive up energy costs.

According to the FAO’s Chief Economist, Máximo Torero, a prolonged conflict—lasting beyond 40 days—could significantly affect agricultural production worldwide. He warned that persistently high input costs may force farmers to reduce fertiliser use, scale down cultivated areas, or switch to crops that require fewer inputs.

“These choices will affect future harvests and determine our food supply and commodity prices for the rest of this year and all of next year,” the FAO noted.

Despite the warning, the organisation said the price increases recorded since the start of the conflict have so far been moderate. The rise has been largely driven by higher oil prices, while strong global grain supplies have helped cushion the impact.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks a basket of internationally traded food commodities, rose by 2.4 percent in March compared to February. Although it is one percent higher than the same period last year, it remains about 20 percent below its peak recorded in March 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For Ghana, the FAO’s warning carries significant implications, as rising global food and energy costs could translate into higher prices for staples such as maize, rice, and wheat, thereby increasing the cost of living.

Farmers are also likely to face higher input costs, which could affect local production and overall food supply.

If the conflict persists, the country may experience additional inflationary pressures driven by sustained increases in fuel and food prices.

In response, the government has indicated its readiness to introduce measures aimed at stabilising markets and protecting vulnerable consumers.