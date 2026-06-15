Fertilizer shortages threaten Ghana’s food production as farmers call for urgent government action

Ghana’s agricultural sector is facing mounting pressure as farmers across the country struggle to access fertilizers due to delays in the implementation of the government’s subsidy programme.

Farmers in key agricultural communities, including Ejura, Nkoranza, Techiman, Goaso and Sefwi Wiawso, have warned that the prolonged shortage of affordable fertilizer is already affecting crop development and could significantly reduce harvests during the current farming season.

For many years, subsidised fertilizer has played a crucial role in supporting farmers by lowering production costs and improving crop yields. However, with supplies unavailable for several months, many producers have been forced to purchase fertilizer at significantly higher market prices.

The situation has placed considerable financial strain on farmers, many of whom are already grappling with rising costs of seeds, transportation and labour. As a result, some have reduced the size of their farms, while others have abandoned portions of their cultivated land altogether.

Farmers say the continued shortage could have serious consequences for food production, warning that lower yields may lead to higher food prices, increased rural poverty and greater pressure on household incomes.

In communities where agriculture serves as the primary source of livelihood, the impact could be particularly severe, threatening both food security and economic stability.

Speaking from Goaso in the Ahafo Region, veteran farmer Opanin Kwaku Ntiamoah described the current situation as one of the most challenging periods he has experienced in more than 30 years of farming.

He stressed the importance of applying fertilizer at the appropriate stages of crop growth, noting that delays often result in reduced productivity and financial losses for farmers.

“We are worried this season will be one of disappointment,” he said, adding that many farmers are already anticipating lower-than-expected harvests.

Despite repeated assurances from government regarding support for the agricultural sector, farmers say they have yet to experience meaningful relief and are calling for immediate intervention.

They argue that agriculture remains the backbone of many rural economies and that any disruption to production can have far-reaching consequences for both local communities and the national economy.

Agricultural experts have also expressed concern that the fertilizer shortage could undermine Ghana’s broader food security objectives. Staple crops such as maize and rice, as well as cash crops like cocoa, are expected to be among the most affected if the situation persists.

Analysts warn that reduced agricultural output could contribute to rising inflation, increased dependence on food imports and setbacks in rural development efforts.

Beyond the immediate impact on food production, stakeholders fear the crisis could discourage young people from pursuing careers in agriculture. High production costs and uncertain returns have already made farming less attractive to many rural youth.

Experts caution that continued challenges with fertilizer accessibility and subsidy implementation could contribute to a long-term decline in agricultural participation, weakening the sector’s contribution to employment and economic growth.

Farmers are therefore urging government to expedite the release of funds for the fertilizer subsidy programme, restore access to affordable inputs and provide the support needed to sustain agricultural production.

They maintain that ensuring the timely availability of fertilizer is essential not only for protecting farmers’ livelihoods but also for safeguarding Ghana’s food security and long-term economic stability.