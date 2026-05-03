First batch of 2026 Ghanaian Hajj pilgrims airlifted to Saudi Arabia

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By Nana Prekoh Eric May 3, 2026

The first batch of 430 Ghanaian pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj has been airlifted from the Tamale Airport to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

They left Tamale on Friday at 11:30 GMT and expected to touch down at 4pm GMT.

In all, a total of 6000 pilgrims are expected to depart from Ghana in 18 different flights from May 1 to May 18, 2026.

Moments before the departure, the Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John, and officials of the Ghana Hajj Board interacted with the pilgrims and bid them farewell.

Also, hundreds of families and well-wishers massed up at the airport to bid farewell to their relatives embarking on the spiritual journey.

The Communications Director of the Ghana Hajj Board, Mohammed Amin Lamtey, told journalists that adequate measures had been put in place for a successful pilgrimage.

He indicated that an advance team had been dispatched to Saudi Arabia to receive the pilgrims, who would spend three days in Medina before proceeding to Mecca.

He said, “This year, we have enhanced our communication systems to ensure that sensitive information is handled accurately and shared appropriately.”

For his part, Mr John advised the would-be pilgrims to respect the laws of Saudi Arabia and conduct themselves in a manner that upholds Ghana’s image.

“You are not only carrying your personal faith but also the image of our nation. Let your conduct reflect the values of peace, tolerance and unity that Ghana is known for,” he said.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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