Former IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye Buried With Full Honours as Nation Bids Farewell

Outdoor funeral or memorial ceremony under a white canopy; a red casket is centerpiece, surrounded by white floral arrangements on a green lawn, with attendees seated in the background.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 6, 2026

Ghana has said its final goodbye to one of its most distinguished police chiefs, as the mortal remains of former Inspector-General of Police Paul Tawiah Quaye were laid to rest in a solemn and dignified ceremony befitting a man of his stature and service.

The State House provided the setting for the farewell, drawing an impressive gathering of state officials, retired and serving police commanders, traditional leaders, family members, friends and sympathisers who came together to pay their respects to the late former police chief.

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang led the mourners, joining senior government officials and top police leadership in honouring a man whose career left an enduring mark on the Ghana Police Service.

A ceremonial file-past formed one of the most moving moments of the proceedings, as retired police officers and regional police commanders took turns to march past the casket in a tribute that spoke volumes about the respect and admiration the late IGP commanded throughout his years of service. Family members, colleagues and sympathisers followed, offering emotional farewells as prayers were offered and reflections shared on a life devoted to duty.

In a deeply personal moment, the children of the late IGP delivered a tribute to their father, honouring the legacy he built both as a public servant and as a man they called their own.

Speakers at the ceremony painted the portrait of a statesman who led with discipline, integrity and an unwavering commitment to peace and national security — qualities they said would continue to influence the Ghana Police Service for generations to come.

Paul Tawiah Quaye is remembered not only for the rank he held but for the manner in which he held it — with distinction, dedication and a lasting sense of purpose.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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