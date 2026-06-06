Two Jailed 30 Days for Contempt by Sefwi Wiawso High Court

A Sefwi Wiawso High Court has handed down jail terms to two men found guilty of contempt of court in connection with a chieftaincy dispute in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region, sending a firm message that interference with ongoing legal proceedings will not go unpunished.

Kwaku Afukaah and Kofi Konneh were each sentenced to 30 days’ imprisonment and ordered to pay a fine of GH¢5,000 following their conviction on June 5, 2026.

The case traces its roots to January 2, 2025, when a group allegedly carried out destoolment rituals at the Boinzan Chief’s Palace in Sefwi Boinzan — a provocative act that took place despite the matter being actively before the Judicial Committee of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council.

The court found that the actions of both men directly undermined the authority of the judicial process, constituting a clear case of contempt.

Counsel for the plaintiffs, Anthony Adu Nketiah, welcomed the ruling as a pointed reminder to all parties embroiled in chieftaincy disputes that established legal channels must be respected and followed, regardless of the strength of any individual claim.

Counsel for the convicted men, Ebenezer Abiaw, indicated that his clients accept the court’s decision and are weighing their options regarding any further legal steps they may wish to take.