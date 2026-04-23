Former IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye passes on
By Nana Prekoh Eric April 23, 2026
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Paul Tawiah Quaye, has passed away.
He passed away on Thursday, April 22, after a brief illness.
He was 73 years old.
Born 6 May 1953, Paul Tawiah Quaye was appointed as the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service by President Atta Mills on 16 May 2009 and exited on 5 February 2013.
He took over from Ghana’s only female IGP, Elizabeth Mills-Robertson, who served in an acting capacity.
He was succeeded by Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan is IGP.
The family is expected to announce burial and funeral arrangements soon.
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