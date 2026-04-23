Former IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye passes on

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Paul Tawiah Quaye, has passed away.

He passed away on Thursday, April 22, after a brief illness.

He was 73 years old.

Born 6 May 1953, Paul Tawiah Quaye was appointed as the Inspector General of Police of the Ghana Police Service by President Atta Mills on 16 May 2009 and exited on 5 February 2013.

He took over from Ghana’s only female IGP, Elizabeth Mills-Robertson, who served in an acting capacity.

He was succeeded by Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan is IGP.

The family is expected to announce burial and funeral arrangements soon.