GPL: Hearts of Oak end season with win over champions Medeama

Hearts of Oak produced a dazzling attacking performance to beat newly crowned champions Medeama SC 4-2 in an entertaining Ghana Premier League finale at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians signed off the 2025/26 season in emphatic fashion, securing a third-place finish after a six-goal thriller that delighted the home supporters in Accra.

A brace from Mawuli Wayo, an early strike from Hamza Issah and an own goal by Jacob Amu Mensah ensured Hearts ended the campaign on a high, despite a spirited fightback from the visitors.

Hearts wasted little time in asserting themselves and opened the scoring just four minutes into the contest. Hamza Issah capitalised on a bright start from the hosts to fire home and ignite celebrations inside the Accra Sports Stadium.

The home side maintained their attacking rhythm throughout the first half while remaining disciplined defensively to keep Medeama at bay heading into the break.

After the restart, Hearts intensified the pressure and doubled their advantage in the 57th minute when Mawuli Wayo calmly finished off a well-worked move to put the Phobians firmly in control.

The champions responded positively through Kingsley Braye, whose strike reduced the deficit and briefly revived Medeama’s hopes of a comeback.

However, Hearts quickly restored their two-goal cushion after defender Jacob Amu Mensah accidentally diverted the ball into his own net, making it 3-1 for the hosts.

The Phobians continued to dominate the attacking exchanges and effectively sealed victory when Hamza Issah rose highest to head home Hearts’ fourth goal of the afternoon, capping an outstanding display from the home side.

To Medeama’s credit, the visitors continued to push forward until the final whistle. Jacob Amu Mensah redeemed himself with a late goal for the champions, but it proved only a consolation as Hearts comfortably held on for victory.

The result sees Hearts of Oak conclude the season in third place, ending their campaign with one of their most impressive attacking displays of the season against the league champions.