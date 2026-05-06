Four BECE candidates caught for malpractice at Accra Girls’ SHS

Students in yellow uniforms sit at wooden desks in a Ghanaian classroom, writing during an exam or assignment.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 6, 2026

Four candidates sitting the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Accra Girls’ Senior High School have been caught for alleged examination malpractice.

The incident, which reportedly involved the exchange of examination papers among the candidates, was detected during supervision at the centre on Wednesday, May 6, 2026—the third day of the nationwide exams.

The malpractice was uncovered when officials from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) visited the centre as part of a monitoring exercise led by its National Head, Dr. Rosemond Wilson.

The four candidates have since been made to sign malpractice forms, a process that triggers formal investigations into the alleged offence.

The development adds to rising concerns over examination malpractice in this year’s BECE, which began earlier this week and is expected to end on May 11.

Authorities have consistently warned candidates against cheating, stressing that those found culpable risk having their results cancelled. Teachers, invigilators, and supervisors who facilitate or ignore malpractice also face sanctions, including dismissal and possible prosecution.

To address the issue, WAEC, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service and security agencies, has intensified monitoring across examination centres nationwide, with measures such as unannounced inspections, strict supervision, and improved reporting systems.

Officials have assured the public that all reported cases will be thoroughly investigated and handled in line with established regulations.

author avatar
Yaw Opoku Amoako
See Full Bio
Education news Politics

Yaw Opoku Amoako

Comments (0)

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Related To This Article

    Entertainment
    Ice Prince opens up on celibacy, quitting smoking and major lifestyle transformation
    Colorful roadside billboards with models and ads along a curved street; pedestrians walking and a silver SUV nearby.
    Business
    Outdoor advertisers push for halt to demolition of median signs, warn of job losses
    news
    Committee finds engineer Charles Amissah died from medical neglect, not crash injuries
    Click here for more Weather

    Popular News

    Most commented
    1. 1
      Uganda university shut down after student protests
      1814
    2. 2
      Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
      735
    3. 3
      I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
      542
    4. 4
      Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
      350
    5. 5
      Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
      94
    6. 6
      Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
      63
    7. 7
      CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
      52
    8. 8
      The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
      38
    9. 9
      WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
      31
    10. 10
      How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
      22