Four BECE candidates caught for malpractice at Accra Girls’ SHS

Four candidates sitting the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Accra Girls’ Senior High School have been caught for alleged examination malpractice.

The incident, which reportedly involved the exchange of examination papers among the candidates, was detected during supervision at the centre on Wednesday, May 6, 2026—the third day of the nationwide exams.

The malpractice was uncovered when officials from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) visited the centre as part of a monitoring exercise led by its National Head, Dr. Rosemond Wilson.

The four candidates have since been made to sign malpractice forms, a process that triggers formal investigations into the alleged offence.

The development adds to rising concerns over examination malpractice in this year’s BECE, which began earlier this week and is expected to end on May 11.

Authorities have consistently warned candidates against cheating, stressing that those found culpable risk having their results cancelled. Teachers, invigilators, and supervisors who facilitate or ignore malpractice also face sanctions, including dismissal and possible prosecution.

To address the issue, WAEC, in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service and security agencies, has intensified monitoring across examination centres nationwide, with measures such as unannounced inspections, strict supervision, and improved reporting systems.

Officials have assured the public that all reported cases will be thoroughly investigated and handled in line with established regulations.