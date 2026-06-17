Fuel prices projected to drop significantly

Ghanaian motorists, transport operators and households are expected to receive significant relief at fuel stations across the country as petroleum prices are projected to decline sharply during the second pricing window of June 2026.

The anticipated reductions, which affect petrol, diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), are being driven primarily by falling crude oil prices on the international market and declining prices of refined petroleum products globally.

The latest pricing outlook released by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) indicates that consumers could witness one of the most substantial fuel price reductions recorded in recent months if Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) fully implement the projected decreases.

The development comes as welcome news for consumers who have faced fluctuating fuel prices in recent weeks amid global economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions and exchange rate volatility.

Fuel prices remain one of the most closely watched economic indicators in Ghana because of their direct impact on transportation costs, food prices, production expenses and overall inflation.

Among the petroleum products, petrol is expected to record the most significant reduction.

According to COMAC’s projections, petrol prices could fall by as much as 9.31 percent during the June 16 to June 30 pricing window.

Should Oil Marketing Companies pass on the full reduction to consumers, a litre of petrol could sell for approximately GH¢14.72, marking one of the steepest declines witnessed in recent times.

The expected reduction is likely to provide relief for private vehicle owners, commercial drivers and businesses whose operations depend heavily on transportation.

Diesel prices are also projected to decline during the same period.

Industry estimates suggest that a litre of diesel could retail at approximately GH¢17.02, particularly among Oil Marketing Companies that procure petroleum products on credit from Bulk Oil Distributors.

Although diesel prices are expected to decrease, industry analysts note that the reduction may be less pronounced than that of petrol due to policy and market factors affecting diesel pricing.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), widely used by households and businesses for cooking and commercial activities, is also expected to experience a modest reduction.

Current projections indicate that LPG could retail at approximately GH¢17.20 per kilogram during the pricing window.

While the decrease may be smaller compared to petrol, it is nevertheless expected to ease some financial pressure on households already grappling with the rising cost of living.

Industry players, however, believe consumers could have benefited from even larger reductions were it not for recent developments in the foreign exchange market.

According to COMAC, the Ghana cedi weakened against the United States dollar during the pricing period, moving from GH¢11.59 to GH¢11.80 per dollar.

The depreciation represents a loss of approximately 2.45 percent in value and partially offset some of the gains that would otherwise have been transferred to consumers through lower fuel prices.

The exchange rate remains a critical factor in Ghana’s petroleum pricing formula because fuel imports are purchased in foreign currency.

As a result, fluctuations in the value of the cedi often influence the extent to which global price reductions are reflected at local fuel stations.

Adding to the expected relief, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced revised price floors for the June 16 to June 30 pricing window.

The NPA’s price floor mechanism establishes minimum selling prices that Oil Marketing Companies are expected to observe in order to maintain market stability and prevent unfair competition.

Under the revised framework, the price floor for petrol has been reduced from GH¢15.20 per litre during the first half of June to GH¢13.39 per litre.

Similarly, the diesel price floor has been lowered from GH¢15.49 to GH¢15.11 per litre.

The Authority has directed all industry players to comply with the newly approved minimum pricing thresholds.

Despite the existence of price floors, industry observers anticipate intense competition among Oil Marketing Companies as they seek to attract customers through competitive pricing strategies.

Market analysts believe major operators such as GOIL and Star Oil could price their products close to the new floors in an effort to increase market share and boost sales volumes.

The projected reductions reflect broader developments within the global energy market.

According to COMAC, crude oil prices have fallen significantly over the past month, declining from approximately US$110 per barrel to about US$97 per barrel, representing a reduction of roughly 12 percent.

Several factors are believed to be driving the decline.

These include weaker-than-expected oil imports by China, increased oil exports from the United States and continued releases from strategic petroleum reserves by member countries of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The combined effect of these developments has increased global supply and eased pressure on international oil markets.

In addition to falling crude oil prices, refined petroleum products have also experienced some of their largest price declines this year.

COMAC estimates indicate that international LPG prices declined by approximately 19.94 percent during the period under review.

Petrol prices reportedly dropped by about 15.21 percent, while diesel prices fell by approximately 10.17 percent.

These declines have created favorable conditions for lower fuel prices in importing countries such as Ghana.