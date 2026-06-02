Ga Mantse secures funding for 500-bed children’s hospital at Korle Bu

A street ceremony with men in traditional wrap, a large patterned umbrella shading a central figure.
By Nana Prekoh Eric June 2, 2026

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has unveiled plans for the construction of a modern 500-bed children’s hospital at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, a major healthcare initiative expected to significantly strengthen pediatric medical services in Ghana.

The traditional ruler disclosed that funding for the ambitious project has already been secured, marking a significant step toward addressing the growing demand for specialized healthcare services for children across the country.

The announcement was made during a courtesy visit by officials of the Ministry of Health, who called on the Ga Mantse to discuss matters relating to healthcare delivery, public health preparedness, and ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between traditional authorities and the health sector.

A key focus of the discussions was the preparedness against potential public health threats, particularly concerns surrounding the Ebola virus and the need for effective community engagement and disease prevention protocols.

However, the meeting also provided an opportunity for the Ga Mantse to outline what could become one of the most significant healthcare infrastructure projects in recent years.

According to King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, extensive consultations have already been held with the management and governing board of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, resulting in the allocation of land for the proposed facility.

The Ga Mantse revealed that five acres of land within the Korle Bu enclave have been earmarked for the project after discussions with hospital authorities.

“We contacted the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital because they have a vast land on the right side of the hospital when you enter. So they gave us five acres of that land to see if we could design something for a 500-bed children’s hospital,” he explained.

He further disclosed that significant groundwork has already been undertaken to ensure the project becomes a reality.

“I have been able to bring in investors and we have put in a lot of work. We have met with the board of the hospital and we are eager to put this project into action,” the Ga Mantse stated

The proposed children’s hospital is expected to provide specialized pediatric healthcare services and complement the existing operations of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the premier referral health facility and one of the largest teaching hospitals in West Africa.

The planned facility is expected to ease pressure on existing wards, improve access to specialized treatment for children, and enhance the country’s overall healthcare delivery system.

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has historically served as the leading referral center for complex medical cases, receiving patients from all regions of the country as well as neighboring West African states.

However, rapid population growth and increasing healthcare demands have placed significant pressure on the institution’s infrastructure and resources over the years.

The proposed investment by the Ga Mantse therefore represents a potentially transformative intervention that could help bridge existing gaps in pediatric healthcare while supporting government efforts to improve access to quality medical services.

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