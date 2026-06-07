Gbese Mantse and Former Hearts of Oak CEO Nii Ayi-Bonte II Passes Away

Portrait of a man in a red and black patterned traditional outfit and matching cap, seated on a carved wooden chair with floral motifs, wearing a silver wristwatch on his left wrist.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 7, 2026

Ghana has lost a distinguished figure whose influence spanned traditional leadership, football administration, boxing promotion and business, with the passing of Nii Ayi-Bonte II, the Gbese Mantse, on Saturday, June 6, 2026, following a short illness.

Known in private life as Thomas Okine, the respected chief and administrator leaves behind a legacy that touched many corners of Ghanaian public life and earned him admiration across multiple spheres.

His association with Accra Hearts of Oak remains one of the most celebrated chapters of his career. As a former Board and Management Member, Nii Ayi-Bonte II was a key figure during one of the Phobians’ most glorious periods — an era in which the club asserted itself as a dominant force in the Ghana Premier League and on the African continent.

Installed as the Gbese Mantse in 2007, he seamlessly balanced the weight of traditional responsibility with a busy professional life. An accountant by training, he founded Lifetime Pharmacy Limited and Savemart Company Limited, two enterprises that made a meaningful contribution to Ghana’s private sector.

His service to governance and community extended further still. He sat on the Judicial Committees of both the Ga Traditional Council and the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, and served as a commissioner of the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission, where he played a role in shaping land administration policy.

Beyond football, Nii Ayi-Bonte II was a passionate advocate for boxing in Ghana. He managed former world champion Joseph Agbeko and was deeply involved in the promotion of professional boxing events across the country, channelling the same dedication into the sport that he brought to everything he touched.

He leaves behind a legacy of service — to the Ga State, to Ghanaian sport, and to the many lives he influenced through his work in business, governance and community leadership.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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