NLC Orders KATH Doctors to Call Off Strike Immediately, Declares Action Unlawful

By Yaw Opoku Amoako June 7, 2026

The National Labour Commission has stepped in to halt the indefinite strike by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, ordering the Komfo Anokye Doctors’ Association to immediately call off the industrial action and declaring it unlawful under Ghana’s labour laws.

In a statement issued on Saturday, June 6, 2026, the NLC said while it acknowledged KADA’s grievances, the manner in which the strike was declared fell short of the legal requirements governing industrial action in the country.

The Commission noted that KADA communicated its intention to strike through a letter dated June 5, 2026, addressed to the Chairman of the KATH Board, with copies forwarded to the Chief of Staff and the Minister of Health. However, the NLC found that the notice was improperly served and failed to comply with the relevant provisions of Ghana’s labour legislation.

“KADA is advised that the notice was improperly served because it was not compliant with the relevant provisions of the Labour Law. Consequently, the Commission in exercise of its powers under section 139(d) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) directs KADA to call off the strike immediately as the action contravenes sections 162 and 163 of Act 651,” the statement read.

The NLC has summoned all parties involved to appear before the Commission on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 2:00 pm for a formal hearing on the underlying issues driving the dispute.

The order puts KADA in a difficult position, having launched the strike just hours earlier in protest against the suspension of the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer — a decision the doctors described as unjust and damaging to efforts aimed at addressing the facility’s longstanding operational challenges.

KADA-STRIKE

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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