4 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association says its president Kurt Okraku is satisfied with the squad selected for Ghana’s upcoming international friendlies against Austria national football team and Germany national football team.

‎Head coach Otto Addo named a 26-man squad for the matches as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a blend of experienced players and new call-ups.

‎Established names such as Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew headline the squad, while newcomers Derrick Luckassen, Patrick Pfeiffer, Marvin Senaya and Daniel Agyei have received their first invitations.

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum said Okraku has been actively engaged in discussions around the team but has not interfered with technical decisions.

“The president is the leader and has interests across the board, not in telling the coach what to do, but in knowing what is happening,” he told Asempa FM.

“He has been part of all engagements, but not to direct which players play, and I can confirm he is happy with the squad,” he added.

Ghana will begin their European friendlies against Austria on 27 March at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna before travelling to Stuttgart to face Germany on 30 March.

Further warm-up matches against Mexico national football team and Wales national football team are scheduled as the Black Stars intensify preparations for the World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.