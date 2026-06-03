Ghana are a very good side – Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow

Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow has hailed Ghana as a “very good side” after the Black Stars battled to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night.

The encounter provided a valuable test for both nations ahead of major assignments, with Ghana fine-tuning preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup while Wales sought to continue their encouraging progress under manager Craig Bellamy.

Although Wales needed a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Lewis Koumas to avoid defeat, Darlow insisted the hosts had done enough over the course of the match to claim victory.

“I think we probably deserved the win to be honest with you.”

“With the way that we played first half, we dominated possession and created a lot of chances, so I think if we would have gone one or two goals up in the first half it could have been a comfortable result.”

Wales were the stronger side during much of the opening period, controlling possession and creating opportunities. However, Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi produced a series of impressive saves to frustrate the home side and keep the score level.

The Black Stars emerged from the interval with renewed purpose and gradually grew into the contest. Their improvement was rewarded in the 66th minute when Caleb Yirenkyi scored his maiden senior international goal.

The midfielder reacted quickest after Ernest Nuamah’s strike cannoned off the post, firing home to put Ghana within touching distance of a notable away victory.

Darlow admitted the goal was unfortunate from Wales’ perspective.

“It was unfortunate for the goal, it just deflected off Joe Rodon and hit the post and it’s gone in. So it was unfortunate and on another day we keep a clean sheet, but it’s just not to be tonight.”

Wales eventually found a way back into the game through Koumas’ late header, ensuring Bellamy’s men extended their unbeaten run and avoided a rare home defeat.

Despite his disappointment at not securing a win, Darlow expressed satisfaction with the overall performance and highlighted the challenge posed by Carlos Quieroz side.

“I think we can all be pleased as a group for what we’ve done tonight. It’s not easy when we have to play a friendly game when we’d rather be at the World Cup.”

The goalkeeper reserved his strongest praise for Ghana, who will begin their World Cup campaign later this month.

“We played a side who are going to the World Cup and they’re a very good side.”

Darlow’s comments reflect the growing respect Ghana continue to command on the international stage. While the Black Stars were denied victory by Wales’ late equaliser, their second-half display offered further encouragement ahead of their Group L opener against Panama.

With key players beginning to find form and confidence, Ghana will leave Cardiff disappointed not to have won, but optimistic about what lies ahead at the World Cup.