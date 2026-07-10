Ghana defender Marvin Senaya out for two months after hamstring surgery

Soccer player in a yellow kit with number 26 sitting on the grass during a match, with arms gesturing and other players blurred in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 10, 2026

Ghana defender Marvin Senaya is expected to be sidelined for at least eight weeks after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury sustained at the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The 26-year-old right-back was injured during the Black Stars’ round-of-32 defeat by Colombia in Kansas City on 3 July.

Senaya had started all four of Ghana’s matches at the tournament and had emerged as one of the side’s most consistent performers before his World Cup was cut short.

An MRI scan in Kansas City confirmed the extent of the injury, with surgery deemed necessary.

He later travelled to Paris for the operation before returning to French club AJ Auxerre, where he will continue his rehabilitation.

Auxerre have not given a specific date for his return, but Senaya is expected to miss at least two months of competitive football.

His absence is a setback for both Auxerre and Ghana, particularly after his energetic performances at right-back helped the Black Stars reach the knockout stages.

However, there is hope that he will recover in time for Ghana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, which is due to begin later this year.

The successful operation has raised expectations that Senaya can make a full recovery and return for Ghana’s next international fixtures.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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