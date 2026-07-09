Ghana defender Marvin Senaya undergoes successful hamstring surgery

Ghana national team footballer in a yellow jersey with crest and the number 26 on a football pitch.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 9, 2026

Ghana defender Marvin Senaya has undergone successful surgery on the hamstring injury that ended his 2026 World Cup campaign.

The 25-year-old was forced off after 13 minutes of the Black Stars’ Round of 32 defeat by Colombia in Kansas City, having pulled up while chasing a loose ball.

Senaya initially tried to continue but was unable to do so, with subsequent scans confirming the severity of the injury.

The Auxerre right-back had started all four of Ghana’s matches at the tournament and played every minute of their group-stage campaign before his World Cup was cut short.

He was among Ghana’s most consistent performers in the United States, Canada and Mexico, helping the Black Stars keep clean sheets against Panama and England.

In a social media post, Senaya said the operation had been successful and vowed to return stronger.

“Successful surgery. The work starts now,” he wrote.

Senaya made 20 appearances for Auxerre during the 2025-26 season, scoring once.

His expected long-term absence will be a setback for the French club, with the defender likely to miss the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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