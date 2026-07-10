Ghana must pay for world-class coaches to compete – Sannie Daara

Former Ghana Football Association communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara says Ghana must be ready to spend heavily on elite coaches if the Black Stars are to compete regularly with the world’s leading teams.

His comments come amid uncertainty over the future of head coach Carlos Queiroz following Ghana’s exit from the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The Black Stars were knocked out in the round of 32 after a narrow defeat by Colombia, prompting renewed criticism from supporters and calls for changes to the team’s leadership.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Sannie Daara said Ghana’s ambitions must be backed by greater investment in technical expertise.

“If we want to be among the big boys, we should be able to spend money,” he said. “We should be able to bring the big brains if we want to be among the top teams in the world.”

He added that financial constraints could make it difficult for Ghana to retain Queiroz over a longer period.

“I’m sure because of this reason we will be unable to keep him for the long term,” Sannie Daara said.

Queiroz’s future has been the subject of growing discussion since the World Cup campaign ended, with concerns raised over the reported cost of his salary and the expense of maintaining his technical staff.

Sannie Daara acknowledged that the financial demands could be significant, but argued that sustained success at the highest level comes at a price.

His remarks have added to a wider debate over the direction of the national team, as Ghana looks to rebuild after another disappointing World Cup campaign.

Fans have expressed frustration over the Black Stars’ performance and are calling for a clearer plan to return the four-time African champions to the top level of international football.