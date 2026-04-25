Ghana ready to lead Africa’s AI revolution – Sam George

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that Ghana is strategically positioning itself to emerge as Africa’s leading hub for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He made the declaration at the official launch of Ghana’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in Accra on Friday, April 24. The policy framework is designed to guide the development, deployment and regulation of AI systems across key sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

According to the Minister, the strategy seeks to strike a balance between innovation and responsibility by promoting technological advancement while safeguarding ethical standards, data protection and inclusive access to emerging technologies.

Addressing stakeholders at the event, Mr George stressed that achieving Ghana’s AI ambitions will require strong collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, academia and the wider public.

He noted that artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept but a present-day tool already transforming critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, finance and public governance.

“I trust that the judiciary will guide our ethical and legal application of artificial intelligence. Ghana stands capable and ready to lead and become Africa’s AI hub by strengthening collaboration between government, industry, academia and citizens. We will build a Ghana that owns its future in the age of intelligence,” he stated.

The Minister explained that artificial intelligence involves the development of computer systems capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence, including learning, problem-solving, decision-making and language understanding. Globally, AI is being leveraged to improve efficiency, boost productivity and unlock new economic opportunities.

He added that Ghana’s National AI Strategy places strong emphasis on capacity building, with plans to promote STEM education, strengthen research institutions and support innovation hubs to develop homegrown solutions tailored to Ghana’s development needs.