Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah joins Corvinul Hunedoara after Brøndby exit

Young man in a blue and white striped soccer jersey smiles with arms crossed.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 10, 2026

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah has joined Romanian side Corvinul Hunedoara on a free transfer after leaving Danish club Brøndby IF.

The 22-year-old completed the move after seeing out his contractual obligations with Brøndby, whom he joined in 2023.

Yeboah’s switch offers him a fresh opportunity in Romanian football as Corvinul look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The former Ghana youth international arrived at Brøndby with high expectations but found opportunities limited during his time in Denmark.

Corvinul Hunedoara have not disclosed the length of Yeboah’s contract.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Archives Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Sports Transfers

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

Male sports reporter holding a microphone in a stadium, wearing a black polo with a team crest; stadium seats in background and the channel logo on mic and shirt.
Africa Football
Victory is ours – Black Maidens assistant coach Bashirudeen Sumani ahead of Senegal clash
Soccer player with blond hair in a neon green bib running on a training field.
Africa Football
Nathaniel Adjei returns as Lorient step up preseason preparations
Profile view of a bearded man wearing a black cap and athletic jersey with logos, outdoors on a sunny day.
Archives
Roger De Sa reveals biggest challenge behind Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0