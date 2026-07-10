Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah joins Corvinul Hunedoara after Brøndby exit

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Yeboah has joined Romanian side Corvinul Hunedoara on a free transfer after leaving Danish club Brøndby IF.

The 22-year-old completed the move after seeing out his contractual obligations with Brøndby, whom he joined in 2023.

Yeboah’s switch offers him a fresh opportunity in Romanian football as Corvinul look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The former Ghana youth international arrived at Brøndby with high expectations but found opportunities limited during his time in Denmark.

Corvinul Hunedoara have not disclosed the length of Yeboah’s contract.