Promising Ghanaian winger Kelvin Ansah Frimpong has completed a move to Norwegian club Vikins FK from African Vikins Academy, marking an important step in the youngster’s budding career.
The 18-year-old attacker has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at the Norwegian top-flight side until 2030, as the club looks to invest in young talent for the future.
Frimpong is regarded as one of the emerging prospects from Ghana’s youth football system, with his pace, creativity and attacking instincts attracting interest from clubs abroad.
His move to Norway offers an opportunity to develop in a competitive European environment while gaining valuable first-team experience.
For Vikins FK, the signing reflects the club’s continued focus on identifying and nurturing young talents who can grow into key players in the coming years.
Frimpong will now be hoping to adapt quickly to life in European football and make a strong impression as he begins the next chapter of his career in Norway.
