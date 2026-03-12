5 hours ago

Promising Ghanaian winger Kelvin Ansah Frimpong has completed a move to Norwegian club Vikins FK from African Vikins Academy, marking an important step in the youngster’s budding career.

‎The 18-year-old attacker has signed a long-term contract that will keep him at the Norwegian top-flight side until 2030, as the club looks to invest in young talent for the future.

‎Frimpong is regarded as one of the emerging prospects from Ghana’s youth football system, with his pace, creativity and attacking instincts attracting interest from clubs abroad.

‎His move to Norway offers an opportunity to develop in a competitive European environment while gaining valuable first-team experience.

‎For Vikins FK, the signing reflects the club’s continued focus on identifying and nurturing young talents who can grow into key players in the coming years.

‎Frimpong will now be hoping to adapt quickly to life in European football and make a strong impression as he begins the next chapter of his career in Norway.