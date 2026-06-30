Ghana’s Kwadwo Opoku seals move to Greek top-flight side Panetolikos

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Opoku has completed a permanent move to Greek Super League club Panetolikos, bringing an end to his three-year spell with Major League Soccer side CF Montreal.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Greek outfit after leaving the Canadian club during the summer transfer window, marking the next chapter of his career in European football.

Panetolikos confirmed the signing in an official statement, welcoming the former Ghana youth international to the club.

“Kwadwo Mahala Opoku signed a contract with Panetolikos until the summer of 2028. He was born in Accra, Ghana, on July 13, 2001, and played as a striker for Las Vegas Lights, Los Angeles and, over the last three years, CF Montreal, from where he was acquired. We welcome him to our team,” the club said.

Opoku arrives in Greece after gaining valuable experience in Major League Soccer, where he was part of the Los Angeles FC side that lifted the MLS Cup in 2022 before joining CF Montreal.

During his time in Montreal, the Ghanaian registered 11 goal contributions in 42 regular-season appearances. His progress, however, was hampered by injuries over the past two seasons.

As part of the transfer agreement, CF Montreal will retain a percentage of any future transfer fee should Panetolikos sell the striker.

Reacting to his departure, CF Montreal managing director of recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo thanked Opoku for his service to the club.

“We would like to thank Mahala for his contributions and professionalism during his time with the club. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career,” Saputo said.

Opoku began his football journey at Ghana’s Attram De Visser Academy before moving to the United States, where he featured for Las Vegas Lights and Los Angeles FC, establishing himself as one of Ghana’s promising attacking talents before earning his first opportunity in European football.