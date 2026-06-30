Serie A sides join race to sign Ghana winger Emmanuel Addai

Italian Serie A club Lecce have joined the growing list of teams interested in signing Ghana winger Emmanuel Addai after the expiry of his contract with Azerbaijani champions Qarabag.

Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Lecce have identified the 24-year-old as one of their priority attacking targets as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2026–27 Serie A campaign.

Addai became a free agent on 30 June after his contract with Qarabag expired, making him an appealing option for clubs seeking attacking reinforcements without paying a transfer fee.

The former Qarabag winger is also attracting interest from fellow Serie A side Bologna following an impressive spell in Azerbaijan, where he established himself as one of the club’s key attacking players.

During the 2025–26 season, Addai scored eight goals and registered four assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. He also featured regularly in the UEFA Champions League, making 10 appearances and scoring once as Qarabag competed against some of Europe’s elite clubs.

Comfortable on either flank but most effective on the left wing, Addai has earned praise for his pace, direct style of play and versatility, qualities that have made him one of the most sought-after Ghanaian players in this summer’s transfer window.

Lecce, who secured their Serie A status last season, are continuing to reshape their squad. The club are keen to add greater creativity and attacking threat, with Addai viewed as a player capable of making an immediate impact.

A move to Serie A would mark the biggest step in Addai’s career and offer the Ghana international the opportunity to test himself in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.