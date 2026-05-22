Ghana’s Mobile Money transactions hit GHC493.2 Billion in April 2026

By Prince Antwi May 22, 2026

The value of mobile money transactions in Ghana increased to GH¢493.2 billion in April 2026, according to the latest Summary of Economic and Financial Data released by the Bank of Ghana for May 2026.

The figure represents an increase from the GH¢484.6 billion recorded in March 2026, with total transaction volumes reaching 967 million during the month under review.

Data from the central bank also showed a rise in registered mobile money accounts, which grew from 80.5 million in December 2025 to 83 million by April 2026. Active mobile money accounts stood at 26 million over the same period.

The number of registered mobile money agents climbed to 992,000, while active agents increased to 534,000.

Mobile money float balances also saw growth, rising from GH¢35.4 billion in March to GH¢36.7 billion in April 2026.

The report further revealed that mobile money interoperability transactions reached GH¢5.8 billion, covering 31.7 million transactions.

Cheque clearing transactions processed during the month amounted to GH¢36.6 billion across 413,000 transactions.

In addition, Automated Clearing House Direct Credit transactions recorded GH¢13.5 billion, with 816,000 transactions processed.

Meanwhile, transactions conducted through Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Instant Pay increased from GH¢71.5 billion in March to GH¢79 billion in April 2026, with transaction volumes nearing 19.9 million.

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Prince Antwi
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