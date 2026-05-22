GIS urges landlords to verify tenants’ identities before renting properties

The Ghana Immigration Service has called on landlords across the country to demand valid identification documents from prospective tenants before offering them accommodation.

According to the Service, the move would help establish the immigration status of tenants and aid security agencies in investigations when crimes occur.

Speaking at a migration workshop held in Ho, the Public Affairs Officer of the GIS at Aflao, Justice Kudzo Normeshie, stressed the importance of verifying tenants’ identities to enhance security and improve traceability.

Per a report published by Graphic Online on May 21, 2026, DSI Normeshie made the remarks during a workshop themed “Reframing Narratives on Free Movement of Persons and Migration in West Africa.”

The event brought together about 100 journalists and student journalists from various media organisations and tertiary institutions within the Volta Region.

The workshop formed part of a wider training programme on “Digital Content Creation and Mini-video Blogging on Free Movement in West Africa.” The initiative was jointly funded by the European Union and the ECOWAS Commission, and implemented by Media Response in collaboration with the GIS.

Other supporting organisations included the International Organization for Migration, the International Labour Organization, the International Centre for Migration Policy Development and ECOWAS@50.

DSI Normeshie explained that although the ECOWAS protocol permits free movement across borders within the sub-region, travellers are still required to possess valid travel or identity documents to enjoy the benefits of the arrangement.

He noted that security remains a priority and that established border crossing procedures must still be followed. He further stated that nationals from ECOWAS member countries who intend to reside in Ghana are required to obtain residence permits.

The immigration officer also warned travellers against abusing the 90-day free stay policy, cautioning that overstaying could result in sanctions.

On migration reporting, DSI Normeshie advised journalists to avoid insensitive language when covering stories involving migrants, particularly those displaced by conflicts or difficult circumstances.

He explained that a person fleeing conflict from another ECOWAS country may be classified as an irregular migrant but should not automatically be described as an illegal immigrant.

He further cautioned the media against hate speech, harsh descriptions and victim blaming in migration-related reports, stressing that vulnerable migrants should not always be portrayed as criminals.

Executive Director of Media Response, Samuel Dodoo, also encouraged journalists to be careful with the terms they use in migration reporting.

According to him, there is a need to strengthen the capacity of the media to ensure informed, balanced and responsible reporting on migration and free movement issues within West Africa.