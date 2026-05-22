GRA, GNCCI hold talks on tax reforms and digitalisation of revenue systems

By Prince Antwi May 22, 2026

The Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, has held a strategic meeting with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to discuss ongoing tax reforms and enhance cooperation with the private sector.

The engagement, organised in collaboration with the Chamber and chaired by its President, Stephane Miezan, created an opportunity for businesses and stakeholders to engage directly with revenue officials on critical tax and customs matters.

Participants who joined both in person and virtually raised concerns and sought clarification on issues related to Value Added Tax (VAT) administration, customs procedures and digital reforms within the revenue sector.

Key discussions also centred on developments under the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) and other technology-driven initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, transparency and domestic revenue mobilisation.

Officials explained that the engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between the revenue authority and the business community while addressing challenges confronting businesses.

The GRA further reiterated its commitment to modernising tax administration and building a more responsive system that promotes compliance and supports economic growth.

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Prince Antwi
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