4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Simon Madjie, has reiterated Ghana’s commitment to attracting increased foreign direct investment, declaring that the country remains open for business.

He made the remarks during a courtesy call by Singapore’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Hawazi Daipi.

Mr Madjie outlined a range of recent policy reforms aimed at enhancing the country’s investment climate, including the removal of minimum capital requirements and a reduction in retail investment thresholds.

According to him, these measures are intended to make Ghana more competitive and accessible to foreign investors.

He also highlighted key opportunities across priority sectors such as agro-processing, smart agriculture, energy, and manufacturing, particularly within the framework of the government’s 24-hour economy programme, which is designed to boost productivity and accelerate economic growth.

In response, the Singaporean delegation expressed strong interest in exploring opportunities in Ghana’s fintech, technology, and artificial intelligence sectors.

They further identified skills development as a critical area for potential collaboration between the two countries.

The engagement reflects growing interest from international partners in Ghana’s evolving investment landscape, as the country continues to position itself as a preferred destination for business, innovation, and regional expansion.