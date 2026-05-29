GIPC urges Ethiopian investors to use Ghana as gateway to West African Market

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has encouraged Ethiopian businesses to consider Ghana as a strategic entry point into the wider West African market, citing the country’s location, investment framework, and growing industrial base.

Afua Tekyi-Mills, Head of Marketing and Communications at the GIPC, said Ghana offers investors access not only to its domestic market but also to the broader ECOWAS bloc and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), creating significant opportunities for regional expansion.

She made the remarks during a panel discussion at the Ghana Business and Cultural Expo held at the Kuriftu Resort Africa Village in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The event brought together business leaders, investors, policymakers, and cultural stakeholders from both countries to deepen cooperation in trade, tourism, culture, and investment.

Speaking on the theme “Creating an Enabling Environment for Cross-Border Investment,” Ms Tekyi-Mills outlined the key steps Ethiopian businesses must follow to establish operations in Ghana.

She explained that prospective investors should first define their entry strategy, whether through trading, manufacturing, joint ventures, or export-oriented production, and engage the GIPC early for guidance on incentives, sector opportunities, and investment requirements.

“At this stage, I would encourage them to engage GIPC early because GIPC can provide investment information, sector guidance, project profiles, and advice on relevant incentives,” she said.

She added that businesses must then register with the Office of the Registrar of Companies, followed by formal registration with the GIPC for entities with foreign participation. Depending on the sector, additional regulatory approvals and licences may also be required.

Ms Tekyi-Mills noted that Ghana’s investment environment is structured to support foreign investors through incentives, legal protections, and facilitation services designed to encourage sustainable business growth.

She highlighted tax incentives such as reduced corporate income tax rates for eligible agro-processing companies during their first five years of operation, as well as additional tax relief for manufacturing firms located outside Accra and Tema to promote regional industrial development.

She further stated that strategic investments valued at US$50 million and above may qualify for tailored incentives under Ghana’s Exemptions Act.

According to her, Ghana also provides investor protections including safeguards against expropriation, access to dispute resolution mechanisms, and the ability to repatriate profits.

The GIPC, she added, continues to support investors through advisory services, business facilitation, technology transfer registration, aftercare support, and mechanisms for addressing investor concerns.

Ms Tekyi-Mills identified agro-processing, textiles and garments, logistics, and specialty food trade as key sectors offering strong opportunities for collaboration between Ghana and Ethiopia.

She noted that Ghana has competitive strengths in cocoa products, shea butter, and processed foods, while Ethiopia offers expertise in coffee, spices, sesame production, and garment manufacturing.

“This presents an opportunity to build a stronger West Africa–East Africa business corridor by leveraging complementary strengths in both countries,” she said.

She expressed confidence that the Ghana Business and Cultural Expo would help strengthen bilateral economic relations and create new opportunities for African businesses under the AfCFTA framework.