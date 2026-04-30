GoldBod posts GHc5.4bn surplus in 2025

By Prince Antwi April 30, 2026

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) recorded a significant boost in operational efficiency in 2025, delivering a sharp increase in revenue while cutting down overall expenditure, despite a major expansion in its workforce and mandate.

According to its audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2025, the Board’s non-tax revenue surged from GH¢307.7 million in 2024 to GH¢970.8 million in 2025—an increase of over 300% within its first year of operations.

In contrast, total expenditure declined from GH¢129.7 million in 2024 to GH¢109.4 million in 2025, highlighting prudent financial management even as the institution took on broader responsibilities.

The performance follows the transition from the defunct Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) to GoldBod, a move that significantly expanded the agency’s operational scope, regulatory functions and workforce.

Staff strength rose from 114 employees under PMMC in 2024 to 450 employees in 2025, representing an increase of more than 290% to support activities including gold aggregation, licensing, assay services, inspections, anti-smuggling operations and export coordination.

Despite the substantial growth in personnel, the Board maintained lower overall expenditure compared to the previous year, a development analysts attribute to strong institutional discipline and efficient resource management.

Officials credit the performance to tighter cost controls, strategic allocation of resources and a deliberate focus on enhancing operational efficiency.

As a result, GoldBod posted an operational surplus of GH¢909.7 million from its core non-tax activities. This excludes the GH¢4.55 billion government subvention provided as revolving capital for gold purchases, which the Board maintained.

The audited report suggests that GoldBod’s strong revenue growth, cost containment and surplus generation within its first year signal that its reform agenda is beginning to yield tangible financial results.

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Prince Antwi
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