Road Minister fights contractor over shoddy work on Techiman–Wenchi project

A routine inspection by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, turned confrontational after he uncovered what he described as unacceptable delays and poor progress on the Techiman–Wenchi road project, despite the release of significant public funds.

The minister, who was accompanied by his deputy, Alhassan Suhuyini, made the discovery during a monitoring tour on Monday.

According to officials, the contractor had received GH¢66 million in mobilisation funds late last year to commence work. However, five months after the payment, only basic surface vegetation clearing had been carried out on the project.

Visibly displeased at the site, the Minister questioned the value of work done so far, pointing out the absence of essential construction components such as graveling, drainage systems, and structural development.

He described the situation as unacceptable, stressing that the level of progress did not justify the amount already disbursed.

Documents reviewed during the inspection indicated that the contractor was expected to begin substantial work within a defined timeline after receiving the mobilisation funds.

However, the minister noted that the contractor appeared to be operating outside agreed schedules, raising concerns about project management and accountability.

Reinforcing the minister’s concerns, Deputy Minister Suhuyini emphasised that mobilisation funds are not free resources but performance-based advances intended to accelerate project execution.

He warned that any misuse or delay in delivering expected results undermines the purpose of such payments and the broader infrastructure agenda.

Following the inspection, the contractor has been summoned to appear before the ministry on Thursday, May 7, 2026, to explain the delays and demonstrate capacity to execute the project.

The Minister cautioned that failure to provide satisfactory justification could lead to termination of the contract, adding that the government would not hesitate to reassign the project if necessary.

He linked the project to the government’s broader infrastructure drive, often referred to as the “Big Push,” stressing that delays on key road corridors would not be tolerated.

According to him, contractors who fail to meet expectations risk being replaced to ensure timely delivery of national projects.

The Techiman–Wenchi–Sawla road is considered a strategic route within the middle belt, facilitating trade and movement between regions.

Over the years, delays in road infrastructure delivery have remained a recurring challenge in Ghana, often linked to funding gaps, contractor capacity issues, and weak enforcement of project timelines.