Government incorporates TIIPCo to Develop Major Industrial Hub in Tema

The government has taken a major step towards the establishment of a large-scale industrial hub in Tema following the incorporation of Tema Integrated Industrial Parks Company Limited (TIIPCo).

TIIPCo is a joint venture involving the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), TDC Ghana Ltd, and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms.

The initiative is expected to transform the Tema Heavy Industrial Area into a strategic centre for manufacturing and industrial processing as part of efforts to boost industrialisation, create jobs, and promote local value addition.

The incorporation of TIIPCo in April 2026 marks a significant milestone in the implementation of the integrated industrial park project, which forms part of President John Dramani Mahama’s broader industrial transformation agenda.

According to a statement issued by GIADEC, the industrial park will occupy between 100 and 120 hectares of land located near the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) smelter.

The statement revealed that TDC Ghana Ltd has granted TIIPCo a Right of Entry to the land, while preliminary site preparation works have already commenced ahead of full construction activities.

GIADEC explained that the development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and a Shareholders’ Agreement among the three partners aimed at advancing Ghana’s industrialisation agenda.

The statement noted that the industrial park would provide modern infrastructure to attract investors, support local processing of raw materials, and improve Ghana’s export competitiveness.

According to GIADEC, the project aligns with government’s broader vision of promoting sustainable industrial growth through strategic public-private partnerships.

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, a pan-African developer and operator of industrial ecosystems, is expected to provide technical expertise in the design, financing, development, and management of industrial parks across the continent.

The statement added that ARISE currently operates industrial ecosystems in 15 African countries, with five operational and nine under construction, including projects in Ghana.

It further stated that the initiative reflects a shared commitment among the partners to support Ghana’s industrial development through modern infrastructure capable of attracting investment, encouraging local value addition, and contributing to sustainable economic growth.

A sod-cutting ceremony to officially launch the project is expected to be performed by President Mahama in the coming weeks.

GIADEC was established under the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation Act, 2018 (Act 976), to develop and promote a globally competitive integrated aluminium industry in Ghana.

The corporation manages government interests across the aluminium value chain, including shareholding in VALCO and the Ghana Bauxite Company Limited.

TDC Ghana Ltd, established in 1952, remains one of Ghana’s key state institutions responsible for the planning and development of Tema and its industrial infrastructure.