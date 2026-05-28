TOR receives One Million Barrels of Bonga Crude to boost refinery operations

The Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has received approximately one million barrels of Bonga Crude Oil aboard the MT Cap Felix as part of ongoing efforts to revitalise refinery operations and strengthen crude processing activities.

According to the refinery, the crude shipment was acquired from Shell and supplied through its tolling partner, Fujeirah/Triangle Commodities Trading (TCT), under arrangements aimed at supporting TOR’s operational recovery and ensuring a stable supply of petroleum products to the local market.

TOR said the latest delivery represents another major step in restoring consistent refining activities, enhancing national energy security, and reducing Ghana’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

The refinery described Bonga Crude as a premium low-sulphur crude grade capable of producing substantial quantities of petroleum products, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), gasoline, diesel, kerosene, aviation turbine kerosene (ATK), and fuel oil for both domestic consumption and regional distribution.

Management of TOR expressed gratitude to government, regulatory agencies, financial institutions, and other stakeholders for their continued support towards the refinery’s recovery and transformation agenda.

“The receipt of the Bonga Crude marks another significant milestone in TOR’s efforts to restore stable refining activities, improve national energy security, and reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products,” the refinery stated.

TOR further reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, operational efficiency, environmental sustainability, and the long-term transformation of the refinery into a competitive and commercially viable energy hub for Ghana and the West African sub-region.

The refinery added that it would continue to engage stakeholders and keep the public informed as operations progress.

MA