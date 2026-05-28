Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to embark on official visit to Poland and Canada

Staff member helps travelers in colorful African attire board a small white private jet under a decorative parasol on the tarmac.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 28, 2026

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is set to undertake an official working visit to Poland and Canada this week, with the trip announced during an emergency meeting of the Asanteman Council held at the Manhyia Palace on Monday, May 25.

According to information presented at the gathering, the Asantehene will first travel to Poland before proceeding to Canada for a series of engagements expected to advance cultural, diplomatic, educational, and developmental ties between the Asante Kingdom and international partners in both countries.

Full details of the visit were not immediately made public, though Otumfuo’s international engagements have traditionally encompassed high-level meetings with government officials, traditional institutions, academic bodies, investors, members of the Ghanaian diaspora, and development partners.

Over the course of his reign, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has carved out a strong international reputation as an advocate for education, peacebuilding, healthcare, investment promotion, and cultural diplomacy, with his overseas visits frequently serving as platforms to deepen partnerships in support of development within the Ashanti Region and Ghana more broadly.

In keeping with established custom and governance structures within the Asante Kingdom, administrative responsibilities have been delegated during the monarch’s absence. Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the Mamponghene and occupant of the Silver Stool, has been tasked with overseeing the affairs of Asanteman.

As the traditional second-in-command within the Asante hierarchy, the Mamponghene conventionally assumes delegated authority whenever the Asantehene is away from the kingdom.

Administrative oversight of Kumasi specifically has been assigned to Nana Boadakye Yaw Ababio, the Nkwantakesehene, for the duration of the visit.

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