Government raises GHC20.48bn from T-bill auctions in April

'Treasury Bill' headline over a financial chart showing a rising line graph, indicating treasury securities topic (informational image).
By Prince Antwi May 5, 2026

The Government mobilised a total of GH¢20.48 billion from the domestic money market in April 2026 through Treasury bill issuances.

The amount was raised across five auctions conducted on April 2, 10, 17, 24 and 30, covering the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day instruments. Investor demand remained strong throughout the period, according to data released by the Bank of Ghana.

At the first auction on April 2, government secured GH¢2.95 billion after accepting the majority of bids received.

Borrowing increased significantly at the April 10 auction, where GH¢5.11 billion was raised—the highest amount for the month.

The April 17 auction yielded GH¢4.09 billion, with subscriptions distributed more evenly across the three tenors. This was followed by a slightly lower uptake of GH¢3.90 billion at the April 24 auction.

At the final auction on April 30, government raised GH¢4.43 billion, bringing the cumulative total for the month to GH¢20.48 billion.

Throughout April, the 91-day Treasury bill dominated issuances, attracting the bulk of investor interest as market participants continued to favour short-term instruments.

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