2 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of the Savannah Region of accelerated infrastructure development to drive growth and improve livelihoods.

The President gave the assurance at the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Gonjaland Youth Association in Buipe on Sunday, April 5, where he was the Special Guest of Honour. The event was held on the theme “Five Decades of Progress: Empowering Gonjaland Youth for the Future”.

President Mahama announced plans to establish STEM schools in Tinga and Busunu and upgrade all senior high schools in the region to Category A status.

“Education is the bridge between where we are and where we aspire to be, and so we are going to invest heavily in education in the Savannah Region,” he assured.

He also directed the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, to provide a bus for Buipe Senior High School, following an appeal by the Paramount Chief of Buipe, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II.

The president further reaffirmed plans to construct a sports stadium in Damongo, to be named the Savannah Sports Stadium, to promote sports development in the region.

The Paramount Chief of the Buipe Traditional Area and Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, called on the government to intensify efforts to curb illegal mining activities along the Black Volta.

He pledged the traditional authority’s commitment to safeguarding the environment and preserving their ancestral heritage.

He also appealed for support to construct the Mpaha Junction to Debre road, which is currently under procurement.

The National President of the Gonjaland Youth Association, Alhassan Baba Darison, urged the government to create more districts and upgrade existing ones to municipal status to accelerate development in the area.