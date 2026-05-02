GPL: All Blacks complete dramatic late comeback to stun Vision FC

Swedru All Blacks produced a dramatic late turnaround to beat Vision FC 2-1 in a tense Ghana Premier League encounter on Saturday.

After a cagey first half in which both sides struggled to create clear chances, the game came to life shortly after the restart. Vision FC broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half through Faruk Mohammed, sparking celebrations among the home supporters.

For much of the second period, Vision FC appeared to be in control, managing the tempo and limiting their opponents’ attacking threat. However, their grip on the match loosened midway through the half when Rudolf Mensah struck to bring All Blacks level.

With the momentum shifting, the visitors pressed forward in search of a winner. Their persistence paid off in the closing stages when they were awarded a penalty. Zayat Bubakari kept his composure to convert in the 89th minute, completing a remarkable comeback.

There was still time for late drama. Vision FC were handed a chance to salvage a point in stoppage time after being awarded a penalty of their own. But Mohammed Alidu failed to capitalise, missing from the spot to the relief of All Blacks coach Kassim Mingle and his players.

The result sees Swedru All Blacks draw level on 38 points with Vision FC, while also ending the hosts’ five-match unbeaten run. It was only Vision FC’s second home defeat of the season at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

Looking ahead, Nana Kweku Agyemang’s side face a crucial trip to Young Apostles, where victory will be vital to keep their campaign on track. Meanwhile, All Blacks will aim to build on this momentum when they host already relegated Eleven Wonders in their next fixture.