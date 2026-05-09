GPL preview: Hearts of Oak face must-win test against Aduana FC

Soccer players contesting the ball on a green field; one in a red-yellow striped jersey and red shorts, the other in green and yellow.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 9, 2026

Accra Hearts of Oak SC will attempt to keep their slim Ghana Premier League title hopes alive on Sunday when they host Aduana Stars FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With just three matches remaining in the season, Hearts sit third on the league table, five points behind the leaders, leaving little room for error in the closing stages of the campaign.

The Phobians have built their season on a strong defensive foundation, conceding only 12 goals in 31 matches, the best defensive record in the league. However, a series of costly draws, particularly at home, has slowed their title charge.

Coach Didi Dramani saw his side held to a disappointing goalless draw by Karela United FCin their previous league outing, a result that further complicated Hearts’ pursuit of the title.

Sunday’s clash presents another stern challenge for Hearts, who have struggled in recent meetings against Aduana. Since February 2023, Aduana have won four of the last six encounters between the two clubs, while the remaining two matches ended in draws.

Even more worrying for the home side is their attacking record in the fixture. Hearts have failed to score in any of those six meetings, with Aduana netting six goals during that period.

Aduana arrive in Accra seeking a response of their own after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Basake Holy Stars FC, a setback that effectively ended their title ambitions.

Despite falling out of contention, the visitors remain one of the league’s most competitive sides. Like Hearts, Aduana have recorded 12 league wins this season, although they have endured nine defeats.

For Hearts, the stakes could hardly be higher. Another slip-up may all but end their hopes of lifting the league title, while Aduana will be eager to finish the campaign strongly and continue their recent dominance over one of Ghana’s most successful clubs.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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