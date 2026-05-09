GPL preview: Kotoko seek revival against struggling Eleven Wonders

Soccer team in red uniforms posing for a group photo on a green field with yellow stadium seats in the background.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 9, 2026

Asante Kotoko will look to halt their recent slump and restore confidence among supporters when they host relegated Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors have endured a frustrating second half of the season, with their once-promising title challenge slipping away after a string of disappointing performances. Kotoko enter the match without a victory in their last four outings, having suffered defeats to Dreams FC, Medeama and Samartex.

Despite the poor run, interim coach Hamza Obeng insists his side remain focused on ending the campaign on a positive note.

“Of course, we need to take our chances very quickly, especially in the first half,” Obeng told AKSC Media. “We need to score as quickly as possible so we can take the pressure off ourselves and play our normal game.”

Kotoko will see Sunday’s fixture as an opportunity to regain momentum against an Eleven Wonders side struggling badly for form. The visitors travel to Kumasi on the back of four consecutive defeats against Swedru All Blacks, Bechem United, Dreams FC and Medeama.

Their relegation was confirmed after a disastrous run that has seen them go 13 matches without a win, conceding in every game during that period.

History also appears to favour the Kumasi-based club. Since April 2020, the two teams have met six times, with Kotoko winning twice while the remaining four encounters ended in draws.

The Porcupine Warriors secured a comfortable 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture in December 2025 and will be expected to complete the double in front of their home supporters at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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