GUTA urges youth to embrace self-employment over public sector jobs

The Vice President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Joseph Paddy, has advised young people to move away from over-reliance on government employment and instead explore opportunities in the private sector and self-employment.

Speaking at Quarterly Economic Outlook on Channel One TV on Monday, April 27, 2026, he emphasised that job creation extends beyond the public sector and that individuals must take initiative to create their own opportunities.

He encouraged job seekers to acquire relevant skills and tap into emerging sectors such as communication, marketing, public relations, and digital services.

“Don’t wait for the government to employ you. Employ yourself,” he stated, noting that many opportunities in today’s economy are driven by private enterprise rather than government recruitment.

Mr. Paddy described the private sector as the primary driver of economic growth, adding that it offers greater flexibility and the potential for multiple income streams.

“The private sector is the engine of growth. When you are a private sector person, you can do everything. You can have more than one job,” he said.