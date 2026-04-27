GAMA urges public to accept coins amid price concerns

By Prince Antwi April 27, 2026

The Greater Accra Markets Association (GAMA) has called on the public to continue accepting coins in everyday transactions, warning that their rejection is contributing to rising prices of goods and services.

According to the Association, the refusal to accept small denomination coins is making it difficult for traders to provide change, a situation it says is forcing many to adjust prices upward.

The President of GAMA and Market Queen of Makola, Naa Afrowa Dade Padua, urged Ghanaians to recognise coins as legal tender and continue using them in transactions.

She also appealed to the Bank of Ghana to ensure the steady circulation and availability of lower denomination coins, particularly the 10 and 20 pesewa coins.

“We want to tell the Ghanaian public that the coins are still in existence. It is their absence in circulation that is contributing to price increases,” she said.

She explained that the lack of smaller coins often forces traders to round up prices. For instance, she noted that items such as sachet water priced at 30 pesewas become difficult to sell at that rate when there is no change available, leading to upward price adjustments.

Ms. Padua cautioned that such practices, if left unchecked, could have wider implications for inflation and consumer pricing.

GAMA has therefore appealed to the public to support the continued use of coins, stressing that they remain valid legal tender and play a critical role in maintaining price stability in the market.

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