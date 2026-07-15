Hearts of Oak wanted more goals – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe explains Didi Dramani exit

Hearts of Oak board member Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe says the club’s decision to part ways with head coach Didi Dramani was driven by concerns over the team’s performances, particularly their lack of goals.

The Phobians confirmed Dramani’s departure at the end of the 2025/26 season after another third-place finish in the Ghana Premier League, with the board now looking to appoint a coach capable of transforming the team’s attacking style.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe said the board had already begun the process of recruiting a successor, insisting the club needs a coach who can build a more aggressive and entertaining side.

“The Board of Directors has decided to let the former coach go, and they are making preparations for a new coach to come. We want a coach who will teach the boys how to be hungry for goals.

“Most of our so-called wins were minimal. Apart from that, we either drew or lost,” he said.

Dramani guided Hearts of Oak to a third-place finish in the league for the second successive season, but the club once again failed to sustain a serious challenge for the title.

While the Phobians remained among the division’s strongest teams defensively, the board believes a lack of attacking firepower ultimately cost the club in key matches.

The search for a new head coach is now underway as Hearts aim to strengthen their squad and mount a stronger bid for the Ghana Premier League title in the 2026/27 season.