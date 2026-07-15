Asamoah Gyan backs Spain to win 2026 World Cup after France victory

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan believes Spain have firmly established themselves as favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their commanding semi-final victory over France.

Spain booked their place in Sunday’s final with a composed 2-0 win on Tuesday, prompting the Black Stars legend to praise their all-round display against a French side many had tipped to go all the way.

Speaking to SuperSport after the match, Gyan said Spain’s collective performance showed they have the quality and character needed to lift football’s biggest prize.

“Quite deserving. They did everything right. They played as a team and, for me, they did everything right. They were able to outplay the French, who were the favourites. Spain have proven that they are capable of winning this competition,” he said.

Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro sealed Spain’s victory, ending France’s hopes of reaching another World Cup final and extending La Roja’s impressive run in the tournament.

The result has further strengthened Spain’s credentials ahead of Sunday’s final as they chase a second FIFA World Cup title, having won their first in South Africa in 2010.

For Gyan, Spain’s disciplined, cohesive and confident display against one of the tournament’s strongest teams leaves little doubt that they have what it takes to finish the job and be crowned world champions.